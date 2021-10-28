M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Equinix worth $85,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded up $13.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $838.67. 6,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $820.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $786.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Truist lifted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

