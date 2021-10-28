M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,334.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,996 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $111,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.10. 527,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,954,988. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $252.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $613.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.31.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

