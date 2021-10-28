M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,342 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Automatic Data Processing worth $132,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.33.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.49 and a 1 year high of $224.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

