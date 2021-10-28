M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 193,740 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,740 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $98,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

