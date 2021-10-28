M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 337,165 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 337,165 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of UBS Group worth $79,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 192.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 222,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

