M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MGPUF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on M&G in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

M&G stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

