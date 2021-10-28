MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of MGM Resorts International worth $91,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,015,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 39.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 42.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 283,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.