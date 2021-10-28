Michael Hodgson Acquires 48,000 Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) Stock

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) insider Michael Hodgson acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.76. Serabi Gold plc has a one year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 103.92 ($1.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

