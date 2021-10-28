Michael Hodgson Acquires 48,000 Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) Stock

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) insider Michael Hodgson acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).
Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.76. Serabi Gold plc has a one year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 103.92 ($1.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85.
Serabi Gold Company Profile
