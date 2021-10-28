Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $138.36

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.36 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.62). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 77,641 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The stock has a market cap of £119.51 million and a P/E ratio of 17.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Paula Hay Plumb bought 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

