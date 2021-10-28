Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 101,175 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Micron Technology worth $187,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,130,000 after purchasing an additional 124,075 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.42. 539,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,608,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.