Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s 2nd Largest Position

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241,177 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 62,694 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $607,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.66.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.16. The stock had a trading volume of 364,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,887,225. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $326.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

