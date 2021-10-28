Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $204.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $205.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,182,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

