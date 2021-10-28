Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $806.65

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 806.65 ($10.54) and traded as low as GBX 799.14 ($10.44). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.56), with a volume of 120,557 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 806.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 771.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of £491.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

