MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $3.52 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00005702 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $37.95 million and $154,447.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00301600 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00016028 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,786,952 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

