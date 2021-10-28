Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Mimecast worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.