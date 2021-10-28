Mina (MINA) Market Cap Hits $1.27 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00007604 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $84.72 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00069505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,625.57 or 1.00365493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.09 or 0.06992976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 277,443,353 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

