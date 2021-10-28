Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Trading Up 0.4%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 5,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

About Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY)

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.