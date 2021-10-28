MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $2,477.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,802.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,399.21 or 0.07118180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.30 or 0.00312763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.55 or 0.00955546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00086332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.90 or 0.00436706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00265791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00231210 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

