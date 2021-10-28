Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $22.39 or 0.00036440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and $83,927.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00070042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.84 or 1.00094351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.08 or 0.06775084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00020573 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 980,814 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

