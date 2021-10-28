Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $22.39

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $21.96 million and $83,927.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $22.39 or 0.00036440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00070042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.84 or 1.00094351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.08 or 0.06775084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00020573 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 980,814 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

