Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Shares of MCW stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $205,202,925.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $118,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $76,493,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.