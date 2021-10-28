MixMarvel Price Reaches $0.0090 (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a market cap of $39.74 million and approximately $11.49 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00049551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00205964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00098563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,419,553,711 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

