Mizuho Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $282.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IQV. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

NYSE IQV traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $257.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day moving average is $242.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

