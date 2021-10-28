Mizuho Increases Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $200.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $180.85 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average is $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

