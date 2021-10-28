MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85.

