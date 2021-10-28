MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 455.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NYSE NI opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

