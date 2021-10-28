MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,420 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,345,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $139.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.14. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $163.90.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

