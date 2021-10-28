MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,158 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,075,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 96,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Chegg by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 506,785 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.