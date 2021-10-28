MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,131,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,210,000 after acquiring an additional 92,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $517.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $281.02 and a one year high of $594.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

