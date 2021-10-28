Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.12. 817,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,877. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $76.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.