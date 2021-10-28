Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.04% of Mohawk Industries worth $535,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,228,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,680,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,231,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.42.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $192.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.76 and a 200 day moving average of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

