Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.42.

NYSE:MHK traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.06. 626,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

