Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.250-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.25 EPS.

NYSE MOH traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.51. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $183.03 and a 52 week high of $304.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

