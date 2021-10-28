Monero Classic Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $20,981.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.75 or 0.00429427 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1,290.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

