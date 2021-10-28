MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $9,419.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 236,629,238 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

