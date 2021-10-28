MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

In other news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,543. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $603.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

