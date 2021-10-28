Moneynet Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 116.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Moneynet has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Moneynet coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneynet has a total market cap of $627,982.44 and $59.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.50 or 0.00313251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Moneynet

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

