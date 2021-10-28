MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of MongoDB worth $101,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 969.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

MongoDB stock opened at $497.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $219.51 and a one year high of $525.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

