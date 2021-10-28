Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.150-$12.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.15-12.35 EPS.
Shares of MCO traded up $13.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.31. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $395.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
