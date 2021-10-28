Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.150-$12.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.15-12.35 EPS.

Shares of MCO traded up $13.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.31. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $395.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

