Mooncoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.00311620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

