Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

