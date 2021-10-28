Morgan Stanley Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $807.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $796.00 to $807.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.31.

ServiceNow stock traded up $21.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $686.05. 76,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,179. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.85. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $693.47. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 819.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 80.9% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

