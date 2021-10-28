Morgan Stanley Boosts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $13.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.