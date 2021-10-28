Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Down 74.3% in October

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the September 30th total of 504,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter worth $173,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 62.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 38,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 34.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EDD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,500. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

