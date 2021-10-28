Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,234 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $385,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $77.34 and a 1-year high of $105.83.

