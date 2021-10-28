Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Intuit worth $387,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.45.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $613.13 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $617.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

