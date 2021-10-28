Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in October

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:IIF traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $27.50. 704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,854. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIF. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.