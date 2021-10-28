Morgan Stanley Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $132.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.
Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $148.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.21 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $149.04.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
