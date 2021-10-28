Morgan Stanley Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $132.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $148.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.21 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $149.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.