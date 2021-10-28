Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $399,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58.

