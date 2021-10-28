Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,704. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

